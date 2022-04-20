On April 7, Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce welcomed Snooze Mattress Company to the neighborhood with a ribbon cutting.
It’s Snooze Mattress Company’s dream to find you the perfect sleep through exclusive technology and a staff trained by sleep doctors and chiropractors. The company boasts that their Dream Map will find your pressure points through thermal technology to design your optimal sleeping conditions. From there, they direct you to a mattress, adjustable base, pillows, and bedsheets custom to your body’s needs.
“So many times when people focus on health they think of only diet and exercise,” Keith Messenger, owner of Snooze Mattress Company, Cave Creek, says. “None of that matters without quality sleep. Quality sleep is so important for overall health and I’m excited to bring it to Cave Creek with people who care about your health.”
The company's vision is to plan the future of sleep with imagination and innovation, where they are continually learning about how to engineer sleep science.
Snooze Mattress Company, located at 4935 E Carefree Highway, Suite 101, in Cave Creek, will hold its Grand Opening for the public from 10am to 7pm on Apr 23.
At the celebration customers can take advantage of:
- Sleep for a cause: With every purchase of a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy mattress a donation will be made to HopeKids, a Scottsdale-based non-profit organization that helps children going through cancer or other life-threatening medical conditions and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembly and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.
- Free pillows with every purchase
- Save up to 50 percent on select Sealy beds
- Ask the Expert sleep coaches on-site from Tempur-Pedic with special giveaways
- Free white-glove delivery
- Free Dream Mapping
Sleep isn’t one-size-fits-all. Wake up and Snooze better.
For more information about Snooze Mattress Company visit snoozecavecreek.com.
