Representatives from the State of Arizona and Maricopa County, along with Cave Creek’s mayor, Ernie Bunch, will gather Monday, Sept. 13, to commemorate with a monument the acquisition of Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, which happened more than 20 years ago.

About the Monument

The idea of the monument first came about in 2016, when Cave Creek citizens George Ross, Sue Mueller and Paul Diefenderfer came together in thinking about how to commemorate the passing of former Cave Creek mayor Ralph Mozilo. The concept became a monument to the citizens of Cave Creek, Maricopa County and the State of Arizona commemorating the conservation of this 2,154-acre ranch.

In addition to the monument, a time capsule will contain a history of the property and efforts to conserve it. The monument being dedicated to the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area represents the three entities that together purchased and thereby preserved the property from development: the State of Arizona, Maricopa County, and the Town of Cave Creek. Ross paid for the time capsule, Diefenderfer designed and built the monument, and Mueller collected the contents of the time capsule.

