Cave Creek residents can receive key information from the Town regarding crisis situations, delivered directly to their phone or inbox, when they are signed up for the CodeRED Emergency, Fire and Weather Alerts
CodeRED is an emergency alert system for Cave Creek residents and business owners that provides electronic alerts in the event of an emergency with key information directly from the Town of Cave Creek.
Residents can visit cavecreekaz.gov/codered, enter their preferences, and ensure their address is correct — severe weather warnings are sent based on longitude and latitude of an address. An app is also available to download (not necessary for alerts).
For support registering for the internet-shy, the Town encourages residents to call or visit Town Hall administrative offices for help (480.488.1400; cavecreekaz.gov).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.