The Cave Creek Unified School District teacher of the year has been announced, and the winner is…Cindy Minor! The seven nominees and their families joined their school principals and School Board President Beth Hatcher, School Board Members Scott Brown and Janet Busbee, as well as the CCUSD Cabinet, to celebrate their accomplishments in March.
Entertainment was provided by the Cactus Shadows Saxophone Quartet and members of the Cactus Shadows Vivace Choir performed the National Anthem.
The teachers were honored with a dinner and were given commemorative awards as well as a cash prize generously donated by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF). Additional sponsors for this event were 1GPA, Sunland Asphalt, GCON, and SPS+ Architects.
The teachers nominated were:
- Tracy Clay, Cactus Shadows High School
- Jessica Cresswell, Horseshoe Trails Elementary School
- Desiree D’Ambrosi, Sonoran Trails Middle School
- Danielle Michalizysen, Desert Sun Academy
- Cindy Minor, Desert Willow Elementary
- Colleen Neiman, Lone Mountain Elementary
- Susan Spigarelli, Black Mountain Elementary
Minor, who teaches 5th and 6th grade at Desert Willow Elementary, will go on to compete in Arizona Education Foundation Teacher of the Year.
For more information on Cave Creek Unified School District, visit ccusd93.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.