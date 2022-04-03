Remember the saying April Showers bring May flowers? Well, we’re in Arizona and I can tell you after living in Maricopa County for the last 46 years that is seldom true here. Our rains are typically about done until the monsoon season begins in July.
Why is this important? Because the hot, dry weather removes all of the moisture from the weeds that have sprouted from our earlier rains. So, like a broken record I’m warning you about the brush fire danger again. I’ve admittedly been lax this year but am starting to clear mine right away.
April brings both the dreaded and highly anticipated Bike Week to the state and to Cave Creek. As I have stated repeatedly, upwards of 75,000 motorcycle enthusiasts show up at WestWorld in Scottsdale for what I am told has become the 5th largest motorcycle rally in the country.
When the Recession hit in 2008 and town revenues hit the skids, our then Town Manager Usama asked the owner of the Hideaway if he could get the WestWorld attendees to come to Cave Creek to increase the sales tax revenues. Well, he did and now Cave Creek is yet again a victim of our own success.
With the special event permit, traffic control and security are paid for by the businesses that benefit from the event. Were we not to approve the special event permit these folks would still come and we would not be prepared for the influx. What I’m saying here is that if you don’t like Bike Week and think we should stop allowing it, just tell me how to do that. I’ll likely find your thoughts quite entertaining.
Outside of Bike Week there are still a lot of things going on in town and the pleasant evenings in the month of April need to be enjoyed. Get out, stroll through town, hike, bike, eat, and remember why we live in this blessed place we call Cave Creek!
