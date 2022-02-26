cst_2022-02-01_029.tiff

Now in its 45th year with Sanderson Ford as the title sponsor, one of the Valley’s biggest events will take place at Cave Creek Memorial Arena from March 19 through 21 and 25 through 27. The exciting weekend will include three thrilling Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo performances featuring top-ranking PRCA and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) contestants. 

Cave Creek Rodeo Days has something for everyone, including seasoned rodeo fans, and those new to the scene. 

“Rodeo is steeped in the tradition of the Old West. Each event is in some way connected to the skills and abilities required at real working ranches and open range cattle operations that are a part of our heritage,” says Beth Cornell, a Director of Cave Creek Rodeo Days organization. “For those new to rodeo, our announcer will share more details about how each event is scored for a better understanding of the competition, so it will be easy to follow along.” 

In addition to spectators, Cave Creek Rodeo is also looking for volunteers. To fill out an application or learn more, email volunteers@cavecreekrodeo.com or visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com/volunteers

Here is a brief look at the upcoming events happening during Cave Creek Rodeo Days. Be sure to look for more coverage in our upcoming March issue.

March 19:

9am: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade 

8pm: Official Rodeo Kick-off Dance at The Buffalo Chip Saloon

March 21: 

7am: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament and banquet at The 500 Club in Glendale

March 25 (Theme: Tough Enough to Wear Pink): 

7:30pm: Opening PRCA Rodeo Performance

March 26 (Theme: Rodeo Colors Night––Purple and Turquoise): 

7:30pm: PRCA Rodeo Performance

10pm: Official Cave Creek Rodeo Days Dance sponsored by Harold’s Corral

March 27 (Theme: Wrangler National Patriots Day––Red/White/ Blue Day): 

9am: Mutton Bustin’

2pm: Final PRCA Rodeo Performance

Tickets sell out early. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you