Now in its 45th year with Sanderson Ford as the title sponsor, one of the Valley’s biggest events will take place at Cave Creek Memorial Arena from March 19 through 21 and 25 through 27. The exciting weekend will include three thrilling Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo performances featuring top-ranking PRCA and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) contestants.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days has something for everyone, including seasoned rodeo fans, and those new to the scene.
“Rodeo is steeped in the tradition of the Old West. Each event is in some way connected to the skills and abilities required at real working ranches and open range cattle operations that are a part of our heritage,” says Beth Cornell, a Director of Cave Creek Rodeo Days organization. “For those new to rodeo, our announcer will share more details about how each event is scored for a better understanding of the competition, so it will be easy to follow along.”
In addition to spectators, Cave Creek Rodeo is also looking for volunteers. To fill out an application or learn more, email volunteers@cavecreekrodeo.com or visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com/volunteers.
Here is a brief look at the upcoming events happening during Cave Creek Rodeo Days. Be sure to look for more coverage in our upcoming March issue.
March 19:
9am: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade
8pm: Official Rodeo Kick-off Dance at The Buffalo Chip Saloon
March 21:
7am: Cave Creek Rodeo Days Golf Tournament and banquet at The 500 Club in Glendale
March 25 (Theme: Tough Enough to Wear Pink):
7:30pm: Opening PRCA Rodeo Performance
March 26 (Theme: Rodeo Colors Night––Purple and Turquoise):
7:30pm: PRCA Rodeo Performance
10pm: Official Cave Creek Rodeo Days Dance sponsored by Harold’s Corral
March 27 (Theme: Wrangler National Patriots Day––Red/White/ Blue Day):
9am: Mutton Bustin’
2pm: Final PRCA Rodeo Performance
Tickets sell out early. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com.
