Just in time for holiday shopping, American Legion Post 34 will host a Craft Fair & Bake Sale, which will be open to the public. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10am–3pm at American Legion Post 34, which is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Rd.
The fair and sale will feature 16 amazing vendors, raffle items and homemade baked goods. All proceeds will support veterans and their families in need.
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(3) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.