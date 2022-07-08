With rising inflation and other daily challenges, the wellbeing of thousands of local families is being threatened. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing tough choices, like how to budget for school supplies.
To help bridge the gaps, The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix (Kroc Center) is working with the Cave Creek Walmart Supercenter at 34399 N. Cave Creek Road to collect school supplies for local children in need during a “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“With every approaching school year, families struggling to make ends meet have the additional challenge of providing their kids with the tools they need to succeed in school,” said Capt. Caroline Rowe, Kroc Center Corps officer. “You can purchase and donate school supplies right at this Walmart in Cave Creek, and by doing so, you can empower students to start the school year with lifted spirits and a boost of confidence.”
The Salvation Army does its best to identify students and schools in need to receive these generous donations. If your family needs back-to-school supplies, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org to find a Salvation Army location near you to ask if it has the means to help.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs and help individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships.
