Is it really March already? March is a great month to explore all of the things Cave Creek has to offer. Cave Creek Rodeo Days is the big event of the month. Saturday, March 19 is the Rodeo Days Parade,
Monday, March 21 is the Rodeo Days Golf Tournament, and the Rodeo Performances are on the 25, 26, and 27.
This is the ONLY Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo in Cave Creek.
I remember back to my first term as mayor and only six weeks into it when the group that had been putting the rodeo on for years decided to move the rodeo to Buckeye. They lost their main sponsorship and I was notified by David Kimmerle of Sanderson Ford about this change. I immediately called Danny Piacquadio and drove to Harold’s Cave Creek Corral. That afternoon we brainstormed and put together a new Rodeo committee from scratch and in nine and a half weeks saved a traditional Cave Creek event’s 40th year.
This year marks the 45th year of the rodeo in Cave Creek. It has had several different names in its 45 years, and despite a very stressful period when we took over it’s still ours! Luckily for me they let me out of the Cardiac Unit at Thompson Peak in time to see the performances that first year. Danny aged off of the board after last years event and after a one year hiatus I’m now back on. Beth Cornell has been there the whole time, and without her dedication we likely wouldn’t have pulled it off. We still have a board of seven with Darin Peterson, our President; Levi Shoefield, Treasurer; Mike Poppenwimer; Cory Axness; Kena Green; Beth Cornall; and myself.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days is a nonprofit and everyone involved on the board are volunteers. The first year we were able to write checks totaling about $10,000 to other local nonprofits in need. Interestingly enough after that first year of working ourselves into the ground, an effort was initiated to take the rodeo away from the group who had saved it and find some other group to take it over. These folks had very little understanding of how a rodeo works and were unsuccessful. Thankfully Eileen Wright did not get her way in that endeavor. Your guess is as good as mine as to why someone would do that. Since then we have had many great people step up to help and none of it could happen without our great volunteers!
Two years ago the Rodeo took place on Memorial Day Weekend without fans present but was televised on The Cowboy Channel. It cost the committee financially to do this, but this was due to COVID-19 and we felt we had to show the rest of the country what Cave Creek is made of. That weekend Cave Creek had the only Professional Rodeo in the entire Country!
So don your hats and boots and come on out. It’s the Best Show in Town!
