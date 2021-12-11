The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Allstate Insurance-Rebecca Niessink Agency. The occasion was a 16-year grand reopening and client appreciation event.
Allstate Insurance-Rebecca Niessink Agency is located at 29834 N. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 132, in Cave Creek. Allstate is one of the first major insurance companies to offer coverage to homeowners that host temporary renters through sites like Airbnb or HomeAway.
To learn more about the agency, call 480.419.6071or visit https://agents.allstate.com/rebecca-niessink-cave-creek-az.html.
Learn more about the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce.
