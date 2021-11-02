Rural Metro does not participate in the Regional Automatic Aid Program. Automatic Aid utilizes the 9-1-1 service and automatically dispatches the nearest available responders. So, if our local stations firefighters are out on a call, then the nearest Phoenix or other closest emergency personnel would be dispatched.
Currently if you call 9-1-1 from Cave Creek, rather than immediately dispatching help they ascertain that the provider is Rural Metro, and they transfer the call to the Rural Metro dispatch center who then sends out help. This does add a certain amount of delay to their response times.
After the East Desert and Ocotillo fires in May of last year, the Town received notification from the City of Phoenix and others that in future times of need they likely would not be able to give the level of support they had in the past. Since we live in a Wildland/Urban Interface Community, we find that possibility unacceptable.
Cave Creek is in the process of purchasing the current fire station location where we will be adding the communication equipment that the Regional Automatic Aid Program requires, placing fire equipment, and the personnel in that location to be operational on Jan. 3, 2022. If another disaster does hit like in May 2020, we will get the same level of response we had then from the Maricopa County area as well as the State and possibly National Forest crews.
The staff for our department will be contractually supplied to us by the Daisy Mountain Fire District, who are part of the Regional Automatic Aid Program. Here in Cave Creek, our engine will be staffed with four full time firefighters, two of which will carry the Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedic certifications, thus meeting all of the requirements for the Automatic Aid Program.
The agreement Rural Metro has with other departments is called Mutual Aid, where they can request help from other departments who may or may not have availability. Rural was given the opportunity to stay in the current location free of charge by the Town until Dec. 1, and they have now accepted that offer. They had sent out a letter informing the subscribers that they would be leaving in October and that has now changed.
This is a forward moving operation with lots of moving parts but we’re surely getting to a point where our residents will see improved emergency services and security in the coming years.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Town Hall to get the answers.
Until next month, stay safe!
