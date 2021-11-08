The public is invited to participate in the eighth annual Reduce, Renew, Recycle Shred-a-Thon event to benefit Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center, Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9am to 1pm. The shredding and recycling event will be held at 6061 E. Hidden Valley Rd. (public parking lot near the food bank) in Cave Creek. Donations of cash, checks and food for the food bank are appreciated.
Items for donation or disposal include:
- document shredding
- prescription/drug/medicine disposal
- computer/hard drive disposal
- used paper books
- clothing donations
- other items including housewares, plastic, cardboard, small electronics
No furniture, tires or hazardous materials will be accepted.
The food bank’s Shred-a-Thon partners are the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department, Desert Foothills Library, Goldmine Thrift Shop, North Valley Custom Hauling, United Health Care, Farmers Insurance and Tech4 Life.
The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Cordes Lakes, Desert Hills, Mayer, New River, North Phoenix, North Scottsdale and Spring Valley.
Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
