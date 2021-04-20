Desert Foothills Land Trust’s (DFLT) seventh annual art exhibit and sale will be hosted online by Creative Connections Fine Art and runs April 29–May 10, following last year’s event, which had to be shut down prematurely by the statewide COVID-19 orders. Bidding for the online auction opens at 6am April 29 and closes at 8pm May 10.
“Without question, the past 12 months have brought many surprises, challenges and changes for us all,” says DFLT’s Mary Warren. “Desert Foothills Land Trust, like other nonprofits and businesses, has had to seek out creative ways to continue their work, engage the community and earn support. We’re excited to be selected as benefactor for the online auction.”
Warren says the theme of celebrating the connection between art and the land will remain the same, as more than 65 artists are expected to submit both 2D and 3D work for “Protecting the Land We Love.” Included will be representational art, contemporary art and craft, and indigenous peoples.
Nancy Breiman, founder of Creative Connections, says they are happy to support DFLT, and has set a goal to raise at least $20,000 in total sales.
“The auctions are a win-win for everyone,” she said. “As local artists, we cherish our beautiful, protected lands, wildlife and indigenous culture to both enjoy and paint. Giving back to those in need fills my soul.”
For online artwork for purchase, selections for “Jurors Choice” will be made by jurors A.H. Smith, an Arizona Artist Guild member, painter and mixed media artist who taught locally for 32 years; and Tempe glass artist and painter Laurie Nessel, a member of the Arizona Glass Alliance. The public will have a chance to vote for "People’s Choice" during the preview days through April 28.
In addition, several artists and collectors have donated a number of significant items for which DFLT will receive nearly 90 percent of the proceeds. They include “The Way” by artist J.E. Knauf, valued at $3,500; a contemporary, colorful glass sculpture by Carole Perry valued at $4,500; and an oil painting of one of DFLT's protected lands, “Galloway Wash,” by award-winning painter Michele Schuck, valued at $680, and more.
About the Organization
Founded in 1991, DFLT focuses conservation efforts in the communities of Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale. To date they have permanently conserved 850 acres on 27 sites. DFLT's mission is to protect these lands cherished by the community and sources of inspiration for artists. For details, go to dflt.org.
