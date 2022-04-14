Purse-Impressions, a Cave Creek nonprofit, is set to hold its third Pop-Up Purse Sale Fundraiser on April 22 and 23 at The Holland Center in Scottsdale. The marketplace, which will feature more than 300 new and gently used purses, jewelry, designer rings, and a vintage hat collection, will be open from 9am to 3pm.
The event will also feature coveted raffle baskets, a silent auction, and a purse drive to benefit the nonprofit and its work to help graduates of recovery programs for addiction.
“Our Pop-Up Fundraiser events have been a huge success,” explains Patricia Brusha, President of Purse-Impressions Charity Boutique. “We are excited to showcase over 25 unique rings and a vintage hat collection at this spring’s sale.”
There is no entry fee to the function, however patrons are encouraged to bring a donation of purses, jewelry, or hygiene products. Each donor will receive a free Pop-Up Fundraiser tote bag for supporting the charity drive.
Purse-Impressions is on a mission to provide fresh start purses and backpacks to women and men celebrating their graduation from rehab. They want those graduates to leave with dignity, hope, and the knowledge that someone cares. In less than two years, the charity has donated more than 3,000 purses and backpacks to recovering addicts in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
Patricia Bushra founded Purse-Impressions in memory of her daughter, Courtney Elizabeth Michaels, who passed away from her struggles with alcohol abuse on June 4, 2019.
“I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my 28-year-old daughter Courtney to addiction into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” says Brusha. “Before Courtney left us, she told me she didn’t like that women who graduated from rehab often left with their personal items in a plastic bag. She wanted those women to hold their heads high, to be proud of their amazing accomplishment, and to leave with something that showed their value. This organization was her dream, and I am carrying it forward and expanding its reach to also serve men.”
For details on the Pop-Up Fundraiser or volunteer opportunities, please contact Bushra at patricia@purse-impressions.com or drop by the Charity Boutique at 7171 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.
