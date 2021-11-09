Cave Creek nonprofit Purse-Impressions will hold its second “Pop-Up” Fundraiser event over two days in November at The Holland Center.
The event will feature over 200 new and gently used purses and jewelry for sale along with raffle baskets and a purse drive to benefit the 501(C)(3) charity.
There is no entry fee to the function, however patrons are encouraged to bring a donation of purses, jewelry or hygiene products. Each donor will receive a free “Pop-Up” Fundraiser tote bag for supporting the charity drive
“Our first ‘Pop-Up’ fundraiser was such a huge success that we will now feature the unique marketplace style function twice a year,” explained Patricia Brusha, president of Purse-Impressions Charity Boutique.
A third event is scheduled for March 2022.
Purse-Impressions is on a mission to provide fresh start purses and backpacks to women and men celebrating their graduation from rehab. They want those graduates to leave with dignity, hope and the knowledge that someone cares. In less than two years, the charity has donated almost 3,000 purses and backpacks to those recovering from addiction in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, D.C. and Canada
“I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my daughter Courtney to addiction, into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” said Brusha. “Before Courtney left us, she told me she didn’t like that women who graduated from rehab often left with their personal items in a plastic bag. She wanted those women to hold their heads high, to be proud of their amazing accomplishment and to leave with something that showed their value. This organization was her dream, and I am carrying it forward and expanding its reach to also serve men.”
For more information on the “Pop-Up” Fundraiser or volunteer opportunities, contact Brusha at patricia@purse-impressions.com or drop by the Charity Boutique at 7171 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.