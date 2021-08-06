The Sonoran Arts League invites residents to explore places both near and far, as it presents its this month’s exhibit, “The Road Less Traveled: Exploring the World Through Art.”
The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 5 at the Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts, which is located at 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 144, Cave Creek.
An opening reception will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 4–7pm. The reception is free and open to the public. The Arts League is encouraging visitors to wear face coverings while indoors.
For additional information, visit www.sonoranartsleague.org.
