If you've ever dreamed of owning a gold mine, here's your chance. The Rackensack Mine property located at 11000 E Forest 483 Road in Cave Creek, was just listed for $5,750,000 with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Preston Westmoreland and Barbara Miller, who are representing the extraordinary property. So how is this property so unique?
For starters, at 400 feet from the Scottsdale city limits, it has one of the closest helipads to Scottsdale. No need to fight rush hour traffic with this property. You can simply helicopter back and forth without opening your car door.
That’s just the start, living near this gold mine property. The Rackensack Mine property is, true to its name, situated on land that has a gold mine which thousands of people have paid money to tour.
"I love to explore the desert and have been in over 100 mines over the years and this is one of the most fun mine trips I've ever taken, especially with the level tunnels, very exciting,” says Westmoreland, listing agent for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s amazing to me, looking from the top of the mountain, how much you can do in a remote off-grid location and talk about a safe haven, even though you're looking right at the northern boundary of Scottsdale, you're surrounded by the national forest with gated access.”
The property also serves as the ultimate safe haven secluded refuge. Constructed on a cliff, the property is surrounded by the Tonto National Forest, 360-degree panoramic views and 14 potential sites for additional buildings. At 62 acres, to call it expansive would be an understatement. The property currently includes two structures; a two-room guest house and a fitness studio with a patio and bubbling hot spa.
To see the full listing, take a speed tour of the mine, or view the helipad, visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-558-dt344s/11000-e-forest-483-road-cave-creek-az-85331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.