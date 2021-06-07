Purse-Impressions, a Cave Creek nonprofit, will hold its first “Pop-Up” Fundraiser event Saturday, June 26, at The Holland Center. The marketplace style event will feature over 150 unique new and gently used specialty purses for sale, raffle baskets and a purse drive, all to benefit the 501(c)(3) charity.
There is no entry fee to the event, however patrons are encouraged to bring a donation of purses, jewelry or hygiene products. Each donor will receive a free “Pop-Up” Fundraiser tote bag for supporting the charity drive.
“Since opening the Charity Boutique last October, I have been collecting numerous unique purses,” explained Patricia Brusha, president of Purse-Impressions Charity Boutique. “I thought it would be fun to hold a special ‘Pop-Up’ event to showcase the collection and help raise money for the nonprofit.”
Providing a Fresh Start
Purse-Impressions is on a mission to provide “fresh start” purses and backpacks to women and men celebrating their graduation from rehab. The organization wants the graduates to leave with dignity, hope and the knowledge that someone cares. In less than two years, the charity has donated over 2,100 purses and backpacks to recovering addicts in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, D.C. and Canada.
“I founded Purse-Impressions to transform the tragedy and heartbreak of losing my daughter Courtney to addiction, into inspiration and compassion for others who are overcoming addiction in their own lives,” said Brusha. “Before Courtney left us, she told me she didn’t like that women who graduated from rehab often left with their personal items in a plastic bag. She wanted those women to hold their heads high, to be proud of their amazing accomplishment and to leave with something that showed their value. This organization was her dream and I am carrying it forward and expanding its reach to also serve men.”
For more information on the “Pop-Up” Fundraiser or volunteer opportunities, contact Brusha at patricia@purse-impressions.com or drop by the Charity Boutique at 7171 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek. To view a sample of the purses being showcased visit their website, purse-impressions.com.
