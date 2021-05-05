The Sonoran Arts League's latest exhibit, “Varied Composition: Mixed Media & Contemporary Art,” opened May 4 at the League’s Center for the Arts, and will run through May 31.
The exhibit showcases endeavors in assemblage, mixed media paintings, collage, sculpture and all that can be imagined. “Varied Composition” hints at fun while being unique and visually compelling.
Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts is located at 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 144, Cave Creek.
For additional information, visit sonoranartsleague.org.
About the Arts League
The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education. The League began in 1975 as an informal gathering of local artists who put on art shows under the tamarisk groves in Cave Creek. Today, the organization has grown to over 750 members from around the United States and Canada.
The Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts, located in Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek, provides an identifiable creative destination venue for a wide variety of art activities, allows for expansion of programs and free art workshops, free meeting space, attracts more participation from constituent groups, increases opportunities for partnerships with business and community organizations, and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to artists, art education and the art community.
