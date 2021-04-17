The Sonoran Arts League exhibit, “Western Spirit: Celebrating the Legacy of the American West,” is on display at the League’s Center for the Arts, now through May 2.
“Western Spirit” features original works that celebrate the legacy of the American West and all aspects of life, from ranching and rodeo to landscape and wildlife.
