Kiersten Pettus is a 19-year-old cowgirl who was born and raised in Mesa. Kiersten attended Higley High School and graduated as the editor in chief of the CTE Graphic design team. She began riding at the age of six when she was gifted riding lessons and has yet to look back.
Kiersten was a member of the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association and the Arizona High School Rodeo Association, advancing to the AJRA pole pending finals in 2017.
She is currently a full-time student at Central Arizona College on a full ride scholarship, majoring in business. Kiersten rides with the Copper State Renegades Drill Team performing at rodeos all around the state of Arizona. Kiersten competes in rodeos throughout the Southwest as member of the CAC rodeo team and a GCPRA member.
If you can’t find her in the practice pen, you can find her behind a camera or teaching horse lessons. Kiersten is excited to share her love of rodeo and the western lifestyle with those around her.
About the Rodeo Royalty Program
Cave Creek Rodeo Days title holder symbolizes the young women of Arizona who desire to promote the sport of rodeo and, in doing so, the western way of life. She is the ideal American young woman. She is a person who will represent rodeo as she travels throughout the Turquoise Circuit as well as other parts of the Southwest as required or desired assisting the Cave Creek Rodeo Days organization and its Royalty Program.
Because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the pandemic this past year and the limited schedule of the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Royalty, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days board of directors decided to extend the terms of the 2020 Royalty through the 2021 rodeo season.
Those who would like to be part of the 2022 Court should contact the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Queen chairperson at queens@cavecreekrodeo.com.
For more information, visit cavecreekrodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.