At its 2021 League Annual Conference, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns recognized Mayor Ernie Bunch for his 16 years of service to the Town of Cave Creek.
Bunch has served the Town first as a council member, from 2005–2017, and then as mayor from 2017 to present. Learn more at www.cavecreekaz.gov.
The aim of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns is to promote local self-government, municipal independence and provide professional and high-quality assistance to the municipal governments in the State of Arizona. Learn more at www.azleague.org.
