Saturday, May 1,from 9am to noon, the public is invited to participate in the ninth annual Shred-A-Thon event. The shredding event will be held near 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. in the Cave Creek parking lot. Donations of cash, food and $20 grocery gift cards will benefit the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center.
The food bank provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Anthem, Black Canyon City, Carefree, Cave Creek, Cordes Lakes, Desert Hills, Mayer, New River, North Phoenix, North Scottsdale and Spring Valley.
Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr., in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit foothillsfoodbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.