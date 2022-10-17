As business leaders in the Cave Creek Unified School District community, we understand to keep good teachers we must offer competitive pay. The fact is our teachers are in the bottom 15% for starting pay and average pay in Arizona. Unacceptable!
Some of our businesses have been here for more than 30 years and watched our community grow and succeed. Our A+ school district has been a big part of that success.
We all know a CCUSD student or parent, and therefore are aware of the significant challenges facing the district. As business leaders, we know that attracting and retaining great teachers is an ongoing problem.
Passing the override will go a long way to address these challenges. For businesses to succeed, the community must succeed, and high-quality education is an integral part of the equation.
It’s time we step up as a community and vote "yes" on this long overdue override. Increasing teacher pay will demonstrate our commitment to our teachers, students and community.
This override is a must. Let’s come together to lift up CCUSD teachers from the bottom of the pay scale to be more competitive with other districts. Join us in voting “yes” on the CCUSD override in Nov.
Mark Bradshaw
Owner, The Hideaway Grill and The Roadhouse
Cave Creek
Steven Buchanan
President/Owner, Brisam’s Grill Bar and Patio
Cave Creek
Brooke Dallas
Owner, Big Earls
Cave Creek
Brian Kunkel
President, Carefree Floors
Cave Creek
Lisa and Jim O’Toole
Owners, The Roadhouse
Cave Creek
Michelle and John Pemberton
Owners, Mountain View Pub
Cave Creek
Daniel Piacquadio
Owner, Harold’s Corral
Cave Creek
Paul Rerich
Owner, Cave Creek Cowboy Company
Cave Creek
Bryan Franks
Owner, Brix Wines
Carefree
Michael Kennelly
Owner, UPS Store Carefree
Carefree
Elizabeth Covert
Executive Director, TRRFCC Horsemanship
Scottsdale
David Karsten
President, Karsten’s Ace Hardware
Scottsdale
