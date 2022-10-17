Local businesses support Cave Creek override

Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Cort Monroe presenting to local business leaders at a meeting at Harold's Cave Creek Corral on July 28, 2022. 

 Photo by Kelly Mixer

As business leaders in the Cave Creek Unified School District community, we understand to keep good teachers we must offer competitive pay. The fact is our teachers are in the bottom 15% for starting pay and average pay in Arizona. Unacceptable!

Some of our businesses have been here for more than 30 years and watched our community grow and succeed. Our A+ school district has been a big part of that success. 

We all know a CCUSD student or parent, and therefore are aware of the significant challenges facing the district. As business leaders, we know that attracting and retaining great teachers is an ongoing problem.

Passing the override will go a long way to address these challenges. For businesses to succeed, the community must succeed, and high-quality education is an integral part of the equation.

It’s time we step up as a community and vote "yes" on this long overdue override. Increasing teacher pay will demonstrate our commitment to our teachers, students and community.

This override is a must. Let’s come together to lift up CCUSD teachers from the bottom of the pay scale to be more competitive with other districts. Join us in voting “yes” on the CCUSD override in Nov.

Mark Bradshaw

Owner, The Hideaway Grill and The Roadhouse

Cave Creek

Steven Buchanan

President/Owner, Brisam’s Grill Bar and Patio

Cave Creek

Brooke Dallas

Owner, Big Earls

Cave Creek

Brian Kunkel

President, Carefree Floors

Cave Creek

Lisa and Jim O’Toole

Owners, The Roadhouse

Cave Creek

Michelle and John Pemberton

Owners, Mountain View Pub

Cave Creek

Daniel Piacquadio

Owner, Harold’s Corral

Cave Creek

Paul Rerich

Owner, Cave Creek Cowboy Company

Cave Creek

Bryan Franks

Owner, Brix Wines

Carefree

Michael Kennelly

Owner, UPS Store Carefree

Carefree

Elizabeth Covert

Executive Director, TRRFCC Horsemanship

Scottsdale

David Karsten

President, Karsten’s Ace Hardware

Scottsdale

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you