The Kiwanis Marketplace Thrift Store announced that, beginning April 1, the store will extend its hours each day until 5pm. Residents will be able to shop, donate and volunteer from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
“We are delighted to announce our new hours of operation effective April 1st,” shared Marketplace general manager, Sandra Carrier. “We hope this change will help make shopping at the Kiwanis Marketplace as convenient as possible and accommodate our customers seeking that unique treasure. The Kiwanis Marketplace is truly blessed to be in such a generous Community, one that is dedicated to offering such amazing donations while promoting our mission of supporting our local children in need.”
Through the Marketplace, located at 6535 E. Cave Creek Rd. in Cave Creek, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree foundation raises money to support its projects. Since opening the Marketplace in August 2015, the Kiwanis have granted over three million dollars to local organizations.
The marketplace is always looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers will work a morning or an afternoon shift, and the organization says that it welcomes any amount of time that can be given.
Call 480.488.8400 or visit kiwanismarketplace.org to find out more and to shop the online store, open to treasure hunters 24/7.
