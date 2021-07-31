Mike Poppenwimer, chair of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree Marketplace Committee announced that Alex Perez, the current Marketplace assistant manager, will be promoted to general manager of the Marketplace effective Aug. 1. He will succeed Sandra Carrier, who has been promoted to executive director of the Club.
Since June of 2018, Perez has served as the assistant manager of the Kiwanis Marketplace, located in Cave Creek. The Club shared that, “He has excelled in managing the sales floor, orientation of new employees and volunteers, managing the ‘Donation Pick Up Process’ and execution of new policies and procedures. His efforts have contributed to increases in Marketplace revenues, which support local community programs for children.”
Before joining the staff at the Marketplace, Perez had 15 years of progressive management responsibilities in retail store operations with Goodwill Industries in Illinois and in Arizona. In preparation for his new role, Perez has worked on budget and forecasting, and stood in for the general manager on an as needed basis.
For additional information about the Kiwanis Marketplace, call 480.488.8400 or visit kiwanismarketplace.org. To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.
