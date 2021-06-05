In May, the Desert Foothills Library announced that, in response to the growing percent of vaccinated people and a decline of COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County, it will expand its hours to better serve the community.
Effective June 1, the library is now open from 9am to 5pm, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9am-6pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10am–4pm, Saturdays.
Desert Foothills Library is located at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek. Visit the library’s website, dfla.org, for information on upcoming in-person youth and adult programs, or call 480.488.2286.
