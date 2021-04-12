The Desert Foothills Library Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 10, at Desert Forest Golf Club. This year’s 25th annual event offers the opportunity to support the Library while enjoying a round of golf, prizes and grab-n-go meals. New this year: those who prefer not to golf can register as a scorekeeper for a foursome. The entry deadline is Monday, April 19.
For registration and sponsorship information, visit dfla.org and click on the “Golf Day” link.
About the Golf Course
The course at Desert Forest is described by Daniel Wexler in The American Private Golf Club Guide as, “a unique and challenging test of the highest order” that “rates among the region’s very best and remains a genuine must-see for students of American golf course design.”
About the Library
Desert Foothills Library is an independently funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the entire Desert Foothills community. The Library offers culturally enriching lifelong learning programs, as well as providing a high-quality public library. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit dfla.org or call 480.488.2286.
