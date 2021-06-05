June. Hot and getting hotter, dry, windy. The “perfect storm” for wildfires in a Wildland Urban Interface community.
Most fires in a town like Cave Creek are human caused and this is one area where we can always improve. There is a Town ordinance covering many activities during Stage I and Stage II fire restriction periods and I believe the one that can make the most difference has to do with construction activity.
Just last month, during the week of May 17, there was a fire in the county area north of Cave Creek at a home construction site. Fortunately, it was controlled before it got out of hand. Had there been significant wind the outcome would have been much different.
When a building permit is issued in Cave Creek there is information on the dangers of fire in an area like ours along with extra precautions that MUST be taken. I don’t know what Maricopa County includes with their permits, but I have asked our building official to send the county information on the precautions we are taking.
Now, if we could only get the state government to let us regulate consumer fireworks on a local level again, we could all be just a little bit safer from fire.
Evenings this month are still very nice, so come on out and enjoy all that our town has to offer!
See you next month.
