The Desert Foothills Library reopened its doors to the public Monday, March 29. The library will be open by appointment only Monday – Friday, 11am–3pm, and Saturday, 11am–1pm.
Access to the library and Chapter 2 Books is available, and masks will be required for all patrons ages 6 and up. Appointments start on the hour and patrons can roam the Library for 40 minutes.
Ages 15 and under do not need an appointment and can come in with their guardian’s appointment time. Patrons may only book one appointment slot per day, per person.
Making an appointment is quick, easy and free. Visit http://ow.ly/Mq1l50EadWa or call 480.488.2286.
In addition, because it has been popular with residents, curbside service will continue as usual.
Desert Foothills Library is located at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd. in Cave Creek. For additional information, visit dfla.org.
