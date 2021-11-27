A unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers is coming to the area, as The Holland Center and the Sonoran Arts League join forces to present the inaugural Winter Artisan Market, Dec. 3-4.
Approximately 75 regional fine artists will participate in this juried show, exhibiting their original, handmade creations. For attendees, this free-admission event will offer the perfect opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and works of art from a variety of mediums, including jewelry, painting, photography and more.
As attendees browse the diverse selection of handcrafted works, they will also be able to meet the artists and learn about their creative processes. This chance to forge a personal connection with talented local artists is one of the key highlights of the Winter Artisan Market, as it creates a distinctive “Main Street” shopping experience. Shoppers will not simply be purchasing inanimate works of art — they will gain insight into the consciousness of the artist while enjoying a friendly, intimate, unhurried shopping experience.
Located in North Scottsdale, the Holland Center is a vibrant, community-oriented 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating art, education and service in the Desert Foothills region. Learn more about the organization at www.hollandcenter.org.
The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education. Founded in 1975 as an informal gathering of artists local to the Cave Creek area, the League now consists of over 750 members from across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.sonoranartsleague.org.
