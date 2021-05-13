Rodeo has a long history in Arizona, dating back to the state’s frontier days in 1888, when Prescott held its first professional rodeo on July 4. But rodeo’s roots date back for centuries, stemming from the Spanish traditions of the vaquero.
From the earliest days of ranching to today’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), rodeo is a sport that is connected to the natural world like no other — one that stems directly from the real-life skills and knowledge of working ranch hands. And it has come to personify the spirit of the West and offers a sense of place and history to all who participate — from the men and women athletes to the spectators themselves.
Rodeo Comes to Cave Creek
Established in 1977, Cave Creek Rodeo Days has morphed over the years, but it came out of a civic desire to build a pool for the town. Current Rodeo Days president Beth Cornell explained.
“They decided to put on a rodeo to start raising funds, and somewhere along the way, the pool went by the wayside and the arena was developed instead. They wanted to make it more of an equestrian center for the area for people to use and for the Town to use to generate revenue.”
The arena and the rodeo felt like a good fit, tapping into Cave Creek’s deep roots as a ranching community, and the work ethic that went along with it.
“It’s what they did here originally,” shared Cornell. “You had your ranchers working cattle up and down these pathways and it’s a big part of history. It’s a big part of who this town was built around.”
“Core values, from my perspective, are lacking in today’s society. And you will not find that in the rodeo world. These people that are still working the land…they still have that Old World ethic of hard work pays off and they teach their children those values.”
Rodeo Days Gives Back — And Needs Community Support
Hearkening back to those early civic-minded roots, Cave Creek Rodeo Days continues to give back to the community, with a dollar per ticket going to a charitable cause. This year, Cornell says that they are proud to support Outdoor Experience for All. OE4A offers outdoor experiences to young people diagnosed with life threatening illnesses, children of fallen heroes and children with disabilities.
And for those in the community who would like to get involved, volunteers are always welcome.
“We need people that want to get involved and help us all year, as opposed to just showing up the weekend,” Cornell said. “We love you when you show up, but we still need more help with this thing. We’re always looking, that will never go away.”
2021 Cave Creek Rodeo Days presented by Sanderson Ford
After a postponed 2020 Rodeo was held without fans, but broadcast nationally, the 2021 event team is gearing up for a possible packed house, and a packed roster of participants — potentially matching 2020’s 600 participants.
“We’ve been given the authority to open the gates, so we are going to,” said Cornell. “And we are going to allow the people that want to come and are not intimidated by the pandemic to come and enjoy themselves. We encourage everyone to participate however they’re comfortable.”
Which means masks are optional; however, cleanliness will be a priority and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.
The 2021 events begin with a golf tournament, May 25, followed by Women’s Barrel Racing Slack, May 27, then three days of PRCA Rodeo Performance (May 28–30) — and the Town is ready for a return to the action.
“The Rodeo is important to Cave Creek and part of our heritage. It’s about reacquainting ourselves with our historical identity,” said Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch. “We’re excited people who wish to get out and about and feel they can do so safely are ready to come be a part of this, because it’s an integral part of one of the many aspects that makes Cave Creek what it is.”
David Kimmerle, president of Sanderson Ford, Cave Creek Rodeo Days Presenting Sponsor, agreed with the mayor.
“It’s so great to see the Cave Creek Rodeo back this year at full capacity. It will be wonderful to see the American flag proudly flying over the Cave Creek Memorial Arena over Memorial Day weekend.”
“Sanderson Ford is always closed on Sundays and will also be closed on Memorial Day to honor the fallen,” Kimmerle shared, and added, “Sanderson Ford is extremely proud to be the presenting sponsor of this 40-year hometown rodeo. Get out and enjoy it!” |CST
