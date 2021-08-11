food bank

Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels

The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center has special funding opportunities for those who would like to make a larger donation towards specific needs to improve the organization’s day-to-day operations for its clients, volunteers and staff.

There are three special funding projects:

  1. Client Pantry: Paint, update shelving and provide a welcoming space in the front food pantry when clients return after Covid. Make drive-thru driveway modifications.
  2. Warehouse: Improve warehouse safety and provide permanent shade canopy over loading dock. Update equipment and workflow.
  3. Community Training Center: Convert back-room space to create a conference/training center for volunteers, board, and to welcome special groups (church groups, scouts etc.)

Residents who would like to make a donation that is dedicated to one or more of these specific projects may visit the website and click on the “Shop & Donate” link.

In Cave Creek, the food bank is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr., which can be contacted at 480.488.1145. The organization also has a Black Canyon City location. For additional information, visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you