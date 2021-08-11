The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 215 PM MST.
* At 1203 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced
heavy rain in Verde River and Sycamore Creek which is a tributary
to the Verde River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is already occurring. A webcam on Sycamore Creek
showed significant flow near where it merges into the Verde River.
A USGS gauge further upstream on Sycamore Creek measured a 6 foot
rise. Flood waters are expected to continue into the Verde River.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Gauges reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 189 and 193.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sycamore Creek, Verde River and Salt River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Bush burn scar in...
Gila County in east central Arizona...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 130 PM MST.
* At 1119 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar.
Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A USGS gauge on
Sycamore Creek near Fort McDowell has seen a another rapid 3 foot
rise and is now running around 6 feet.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Sycamore Creek, Reno Creek, and other washes. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn
Scar.
SOURCE...Gauges reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Bush Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Round Valley, Sunflower, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain,
Punkin Center and Tonto Basin.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 188 between mile markers 250 and 259.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 205 and 214.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Picadilla Creek, Verde River, East Fork Sycamore Creek, Boulder
Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek, Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek
and Ironwood Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Bush Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.