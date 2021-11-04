The Cave Creek Museum will benefit from two evening fundraisers hosted by Harold’s Cave Creek Corral this month.
First up, “Creedence Clearwater Revisited” is the theme and tribute for a fundraiser taking place Saturday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5:30pm (show begins at 7:30pm) at Harold’s Corral, located at 6895 E. Cave Creek Rd.
Randy Linder, performer and artist recognized as one of the nation’s premier tributes to John Fogerty, the voice behind the unmistakable and popular sound of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform. Linder and his band have entertained audiences with hits like “Born On The Bayou, “Proud Mary,” “Down On The Corner,” “Susie Q,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” and more.
Ticket prices are $55 and $75. VIP tables of 10 are $600. Schools can purchase two VIP tables each. VIP seating is reserved for patio furniture chairs and couches. General admission tickets include folding lawn chairs behind the VIP section and are first come, first serve.
The Museum will also benefit from an evening Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16. The dinner, also hosted by Harold’s Corral, will be held from 4–7pm.
Tickets are available at the museum. Tickets purchased by Nov. 14 are $18 for adults and $9 for children ages 5–11; there is no charge for children under 5. Tickets purchased after Nov. 14 will cost $20.
Located at 6140 E. Skyline Dr. in Cave Creek and open October through May, the 51-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
For additional information, call 480.488.2764 or visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.
