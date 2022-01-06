January, the start of a brand-new year! Let’s hope that we can finally begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel with COVID-19. This has been the longest 15 Days I’ve ever experienced!
On January 3 we celebrate the beginning of a new era as far as public safety goes in the Town of Cave Creek—our own Fire Department manned by Daisy Mountain personnel. This has been a long process and it’s not quite over yet as we’ll soon be applying to become part of the Automatic Aid System. That has been the target since the disastrous fires in May of 2020.
One if the requirements for joining Auto Aid is that we must bring an enhancement to the system. They don’t just let any fire department in because they meet the staffing, equipment, and training requirements. Cave Creek’s “system enhancement” will be the jointly run Daisy Mountain station, just west of our Town boundary and to the north. Although we are better prepared for fire, we still need to be smart and closely monitor our own actions.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m growing extremely annoyed by all of the political commercials on television lately. I was once a “rockhound”, and a very experienced older gentleman explained to me the art of determining the value and negotiating a deal on a box of miscellaneous specimens. What you do is you determine the value of the best piece and work from there.
What I’m currently seeing on television is the same principle.
They’re touting the “best specimen” and not telling you about the rest of the box hoping you’ll become active and push your representatives to pass the whole thing. If that specimen is such a great deal for America, then why don’t they just break it out and make the purchase? Because if they did then they wouldn’t get the social changes they want, that most Americans wouldn’t want.
In short, don’t make up your mind with only partial truths. Get all of the facts and impress your friends and neighbors.
Off my soapbox now.
Wishing you a Happy New Year!
