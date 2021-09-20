Area residents are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day by volunteering their time to help maintain local trails.
A trail maintenance event will be held on the GO John Trail at Cave Creek Regional Park Sunday, Sept. 26, 7am–noon. Residents are invited to “give your land a hand” as park crews work to clear loose rock and manure from the trail. Participants are required to have moderate to difficult hiking skills, must be able to work outside in the heat and lift rocks up to football size.
Volunteers should bring gloves, water, sunscreen, hat, sturdy shoes and a snack or lunch. Rakes and trash bags will be provided.
For more information and to register, go to https://signup.com/go/tdAWXMg or contact Mark Paulat at 602.506.2930, Ext. 8.
Cave Creek Regional Park is located at 37900 E. Cave Creek Parkway, Cave Creek. For additional information, visit www.maricopacountyparks.net.
