There are only 67 living Medal of Honor recipients in the country, and on Sunday, April 3, American Legion Post 34 plans to honor several of those bestowed the honor, along with Purple Heart recipients, at the Post’s headquarters in Cave Creek.
The event, aptly named Gathering of the Heroes, is part of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation––AZ Chapter (MCLEF) and will kick off with a golf tournament fundraiser at Wildfire Golf Club with a 7:30am shotgun start. Following the tournament, American Legion Post 34 riders will escort the Medal of Honor recipients, who earned the nation’s highest medal during different wars, to the Post for a deeply patriotic ceremony in the presence of their peers and friends, beginning at 4pm. In addition, a Color Guard will be on hand to present the colors.
MCLEF establishes a $35,000 educational scholarship for every child who loses a parent serving in the United States Marine Corps or any federal law enforcement agency. Since its founding in 1995, the organization has awarded more than $85 million in educational scholarship accounts and other humanitarian assistance to more than 4,000 children and families of fallen Marines and federal law enforcement officers.
Closing out the patriot celebration, Keith Burns, founding member of the Grammy-nominated Academy of Country Music and American Music Academy award-winning platinum selling group Trick Pony, will sing and play for veterans and guests beginning at 7pm.
Burns has had three Top 10 songs for Trick Pony and Joe Diffie and has written several Top 40 songs with artists including Hootie & The Blowfish, Sammy Kershaw, Burns & Poe, and Mo Bandy. He was also nominated in 2018 for the Nashville Industry Music Awards Best Country Male Solo Artist and Best Country Entertainer of the Year.
Artists Rob West and J. Michael Harter will follow Burns. West, a country star and patriot, is an ambassador for the Folds of Honor Foundation and The Veterans Golfers Association. He will sing the song Drink ‘Em Quiet, an ode to a friend who lost his battle with PTSD. Harter is an American country artist who signed with Bow Records in 2002 and released his debut album, Unexpected Change, as well as produced a single on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks with his song Hard to Make. He now has his own label, Big Al.
Adding to the fun, there will be a raffle, silent auction, and live auction.
In a community that is deeply proud of its veterans, this event will inspire and honor those who have made so many sacrifices for our country.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. Wildfire Golf Club is located at 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix. The entrance fee for the ceremony and concert is $10 and includes a meal ticket. Golf sponsorships are also available. For more information, visit www.mclefaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.