In the heart of Cave Creek you are bound to feel the character of a hometown salon at the community’s newest addition––Copper Rose Salon & Spa. The stylists, aestheticians, and nail technicians not only offer an all-encompassing beauty experience, but will fancy you as a friend by the time you leave. Opened by Holly Keim in February, Any service at the Copper Rose Salon & Spa will leave you feeling beautiful from the inside out and keep you coming back again and again.
A new location for the Tox Bar MedSpa has opened in The Prickly Pear Plaza in downtown Cave Creek. This location is the second as the proprietors also operate one within the Beauty District in Scottsdale. Owned and operated by nurse injectors, Tania Hendricks and Christina Sumpter, Tox Bar offers injectables, dermal fillers, microneedling, PRP, Sculptra, Radiesse, PDO Threads, and IV fluid management in their popular med spa locations, or nurse injectors bring their services to the homes of mobile clients within Cave Creek, Scottsdale, and the Phoenix Metro area. Tox Bar brings a fun and unique “bar” spin to med spa procedures.
Tox Bar’s injectors strive to provide natural looking results while utilizing the most current techniques alongside the safest products. Not sure where to begin? Tania, Christina or Tox Bar’s other staff injectors can provide a personalized consultation and treatment plan to leave you looking and feeling like your best self. Thinking about a fun and unique girl’s night? Host a “Bubbles & Botox” party. Their nurse injectors specialize in providing fun aesthetic “nights in” for you and your girl gang.
Copper Rose Salon & Spa Holly Keim
6268 E Cave Creek Rd #7B,
Cave Creek, AZ 85331
480-622-9180
http://copperrosesalonandspa.com
Tox Bar, LLC Tania Hendricks & Christina Sumpter
6268 E Cave Creek Rd #7A,
Cave Creek, AZ 85331
602-767-3363
