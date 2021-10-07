To honor World Hunger Day, the 22nd annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral. The event will be held 11am–1pm, and proceeds will benefit Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center.
The auction began on the Food Bank’s website Sept. 7 and will conclude Oct. 15. Individuals can still bid on the art and also purchase bowls created and donated by members and friends of the Sonoran Arts League, sponsor of the Empty Bowls Project.
“We are excited to initially offer the art auction online so people can support this important cause and spend time bidding on their favorite works of art,” said Carole Perry, founder of the event.
“This Empty Bowls Art Auction has tapped into the generous spirit of dozens of renowned Sonoran Arts League artists,” added Perry. “We already have received numerous items, ranging from paintings to sculpture from all media. Many artists donated two or more pieces out of a selfless desire to ensure that the Foothills Food Bank has the resources it needs to help our neighbors in need.”
New This Year: Woodturned Bowls
“Members of the Arizona Woodturners Association are excited to be part of the Empty Bowls project and to support the Foothills Food Bank,” said Brian Lensink, president of the Arizona Woodturners Association. “This is a difficult time for Arizonans who need food support and we are happy to assist. We enjoy turning bowls using the wood that comes from the urban forest that makes up the greater Phoenix area. Having these bowls go to a worthy cause make our enjoyment even greater. We also have challenged our members by offering prizes to those who can make the most bowls. Wood is a great material for bowls and will be added to the array of items made by artists using other mediums.”
Bowls purchased in advance can be selected during the Empty Bowls lunch or guests can choose to pay for their bowls at the event. A pasta lunch, donated by Harold’s, will be served in the bowls and guests can keep the bowls as a reminder of empty bowls throughout the world, throughout the year.
For additional information or to participate in the online auction event, visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
