Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is seeking donors to help brighten the holiday season for children, families and seniors in the foothills community as part of the food bank’s 19th annual Adopt-a-Family program, sponsored by Universal Solar.
“The food bank is accepting family games, such as Monopoly, dominoes, Candyland, Uno, Connect4, checkers and Yahtzee, and/or $50 Walmart or Visa gift cards to afford families the flexibility to pay a bill or purchase toys for their children,” said Leigh Zydonik, executive director for Foothills Food Bank.
Donors can register now through Nov. 30, according to the program website. All gifts must be delivered to The Holland Center between Dec. 4–9. The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. The food bank will host festive drive-thru client parties at its Black Canyon City and Cave Creek locations in early December.
Donors should consider pulling together friends and neighbors to create an Adopt-a-Family drive to collect items from the list provided on the organization’s website. Interested donors can visit https://foothillsfoodbank.com/event/adopt-a-family-holiday-program for more information or promotional materials.
Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
