The Town of Cave Creek and Daisy Mountain Fire District celebrated the grand opening of Cave Creek Station No. 1/Daisy Mountain Fire Department Station No. 147 on January 3. Mayor Ernie Bunch and Board Chairman of Daisy Mountain Fire District Brian Moore, kicked off the ceremony with opening remarks.
Jim Ford, new Director of Community Risk Reduction for the Town Cave Creek shares, “This is the culmination of over a year’s efforts to evaluate and improve the services for the town’s residents and business owners. We are happy to have come to an agreement with Daisy Mountain Fire District to provide these services for the community.”
After a brief ceremony, firefighters, residents, business owners, and representatives of local community organizations explored the building and new equipment before the first call from dispatch came in at 8am, officially kicking off the station’s service.
