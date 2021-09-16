With closed galleries and fewer art sales during the past pandemic year, a group of Arizona artists launched The Finer Arts Gallery at 6137 E. Cave Creek Rd. in Cave Creek.
The artist-owned gallery, which opened to the public Sept. 1, will exhibit the work of 36 fine artists in mediums including jewelry, glass, fiber sculpture, ceramics, bronze, gourds, textile, photography, metal sculpture, wood live edge, graphite, acrylic, pastel and oil.
“We are thrilled to be able to represent some of Arizona’s most accomplished contemporary artists in our gallery,” said Linda Lindus, an acrylic painter and one of the gallery managers. “The art transcends the rustic past with today’s contemporary fine art, yet still pays tribute to its history by including art with a Western flair.”
Meet the artists at the grand opening from 11am to 3:30pm, Saturday, Sept. 18, with light refreshments, which is free and open to the public. The gallery will close at 4pm that day for a private party. Regular hours will be from 11am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Sunday and by appointment.
Featured artists in September include live edge burl woodworker Rick Griggs, graphite artist Jack Schilder and jewelry artist Marlene Sabatina.
The Finer Arts Gallery is on the picturesque road winding through Cave Creek and Carefree, in the rustic building known as the Cave Creek Station. It’s still shaded by a grand, 150-year-old Tamarisk tree, fondly remembered by residents as the “Treehouse.”
For additional information, call 480.488.2923 visit www.thefinerartsgallery.com.
