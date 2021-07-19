Sonoran Arts League Members Juried Exhibition Charlie Funk, artist

Artwork by Charlie, who works in oil and watercolor, was included in the Art League's Members Juried Exhibition, which ran June 2 – July 18.

Learn more about the artist at cifunk.com.

The Sonoran Arts League invites residents to explore places both near and far, as it presents its next exhibit, “The Road Less Traveled: Exploring the World Through Art.”

The exhibit will be on display July 23 – Sept. 5 at the Sonoran Arts League Center for the Arts, which is located at 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 144, Cave Creek.

For additional information, visit sonoranartsleague.org.

