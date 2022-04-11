Prepare for an unforgettable evening of magic and illusion on April 29. Desert Foothills Land Trust announces its 2022 signature fundraiser which promises to be an evening of intrigue, featuring comedian Mark Robinson. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, plated desert with wine, a live auction, and a program sure to awe them.
The fundraiser, aimed to “defend our disappearing desert,” will raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission to connect the community with nature and preserve sensitive lands and species for the survival of the Sonoran Desert surrounding us.
Guests are encouraged to attend in business casual attire and prepare for an evening of mixing, mingling, and entertainment not to forget.
IF YOU GO:
Date: Friday, April 29
Time: 5pm
Location: El Pedregal at The Boulders
Tickets: $250
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dflt.org/magic.
