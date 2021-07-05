The Maricopa County Reads Summer Reading Program is in full gear at Desert Foothills Library. The program kicked off June 1 and runs through Aug. 1. The theme of this year’s program is “Tails & Tales,” encouraging readers to explore the many stories of the animal kingdom by reading, completing challenges and attending virtual events and participating in community experiences. Residents can sign up at maricopacountyreads.org or condadodemaricopalee.org.
In conjunction with the program, Desert Foothills Library is hosting a number of animal-themed events to help keep area youngsters engaged this summer. Here are just a few of the programs taking place in July.
July 6, 8: Amazing Creatures Storytime
An animal-themed storytime, with parachute play is taking place July 6 (toddlers) and July 8 (preschool), at 10:30am both days.
July 9: Air-Dry Animal Magnets
Make adorable animal mini-magnets, jewelry and figurines with fast drying modelling clay. This craft event is open to tweens and teens and runs from 4–5pm.
July 20, 22: Wild Earth Storytime
Join library staff for a semi-virtual safari, July 20 (toddlers) and July 22 (preschool), at 10:30am both days. Enjoy spotting all kinds of animals hidden in the library, and connect with an educational safari online.
July 24: Shelter Pet Portraits
Children and teens will make portraits of adoptable pets to donate to the local animal shelter at 2:30pm. This is a great way for children to practice art and contribute to their communities.
July 31: Finding Nemo Interactive Movie
Most older children and teens are familiar with Finding Nemo but playing along with the movie is a new twist. Everyone gets an interactive script and a bag filled with props and snacks. Bring the whole family for this multigenerational movie experience, which begins at 2:30pm.
Registration is required for all events, and space is limited. Participants can register for events by visiting dfla.org or calling the library at 480.488.2286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.