Did you know that you can live off the desert if you know what to pick and when? Of course, you need to know what to do with it.
The Desert Awareness Committee education team is here to enlighten residents and visitors alike and invites all to a “Walk, Talk and Taste of the Desert” event, Saturday, April 17.
Stroll through Desert Awareness Park in small, guided groups for an up-close look at the food producing plants. Committee members will discuss the harvesting techniques and offer ideas on food preparation. Participants will have the opportunity to taste some prepared foods and check out the Committee’s desert recipe cookbook, “Our Tastes of the Desert,” which will help them collect and prepare their own foods.
