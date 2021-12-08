The Sonoran Arts League offers a number of artistic events for residents this month, beginning with one just for veterans.
Area veterans are invited to take part in a monthly free open studio art workshop on the second Thursday from 10am–noon, Thurs., Dec. 9. Veterans and active-duty service members can work on any of their art for free; guests and spouses are invited to join pending available space for $12. Visit the Arts League website for information on another veteran event, skull drawing, scheduled for Dec. 16.
Next up, join a two-session ceramics class with instructor Robin Ray from 9am–4pm, Friday Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, to learn advanced hand building techniques. The class is designed for adults who have attended an Intro to Ceramics workshop at the Sonoran Arts League or who have prior experience with ceramics. Ceramics materials provided include clay, tools, ware boards, plastic and underglazes with two rounds of firing. Fee is $150 with a $20 materials fee to be paid to the instructor.
Dec. 11, students in third through eighth grades can get in on the pottery painting fun for free from 10am to noon. Kids select a bisque-fired ceramic piece and use a variety of glazes and texture materials to embellish. The pieces will be kiln fired and available for pickup at the Sonoran Arts League — Center for the Arts the following week. This workshop is presented free to the community through the support of Kiwanis Club of Carefree.
Finally, Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour may have wrapped in November, but residents still have the opportunity to explore the work. An exhibit of 53 artists participating in the Tour is on display at the Desert Foothills Library Gallery, 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek, through Jan. 20.
To learn more about Sonoran Arts League, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), volunteer-based, arts service organization, or to register for classes, visit www.sonoranartsleague.org or call 480.575.6624.
