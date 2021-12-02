Here we are again in yet another December. With everything going on in our world today, I feel compelled to do something I haven’t done in slightly less than 60 years. So, here I go.
Dear Santa,
I really don’t know how much you know about conditions south of the North Pole, what with you being busy spending the whole year getting ready for Christmas. Things are pretty bad down here with a polarized society.
Having said that, I really don’t want anything for myself this year but, I do have some requests.
People need to be reminded that in order to form valid opinions they should have all of the facts and to not stop listening once they have their confirmation bias.
The media needs to be reminded that real news stories are comprised of Who, What, When, Where, Why and sometimes How. They should be reminded that “Why” explained from their viewpoint is nothing more than an editorial. They should be reminded that figuratively throwing a grenade into a story and then reporting the results is not news, it is activism.
Please remind the people formulating their opinions from information gathered from a single point of view doesn’t really make their opinions valid, only opinions.
Please remind the people that in order to really understand a situation they must figuratively “walk a mile in another’s shoes.”
Please remind them that we have laws. Please remind the people that those wishing to gain power don’t always have their best interest at heart and those reporting the news from only one viewpoint sure don’t.
Please remind the people that their legal interests have no right to limit someone else’s legal interests.
Santa, thanks for considering this. I know it’s a tall wish list and there is much more we need, but we need help.
For everyone else, I hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
See you next month!
