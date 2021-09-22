Desert Foothills Library has teamed up with the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center to provide 500 books to children and families in need.
Books will be given to K–12 children through the Foothills Food Bank’s snack pack program for students experiencing food insecurity. Books will also be distributed in family food boxes during weekly food pick-ups.
Both the Desert Foothills Library and the Foothills Food Bank believe that there should be no barriers to literacy and access to books. Every home should have the opportunity to build their own home library. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 61 percent of low-income families have no books at all in their homes for their children. Having books in the home and hearing stories read aloud plays a significant role in academic success. Through this program, children in the community will be able to open up new worlds of possibility through the printed word.
This project is made possible through an Arizona Reading Program: Build a Home Library 2021 grant from the Arizona State Library.
For additional information, visit www.dfla.org or www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
