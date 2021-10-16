Dr. Colleen Krahl, owner and chiropractor at Champion Chiropractic, shared that the company has a new massage therapist on staff. Amber Walsh, LMT, is relocating to Phoenix and Krahl says that Walsh is excited to get involved in the Cave Creek area.
“We are so very excited to bring her 12 years of massage experience into our practice,” Krahl said. Adding that her experience includes “sports massage, deep tissue, myofascial release, trigger point massage, cupping, gua sha and essential oil massage.”
Walsh is available Thursdays and Saturdays, and residents can learn more about her on the “About Us” page on the company website.
Champion Chiropractic is located at 4532 E. Lone Mountain Rd., Suite 107, in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.595.0001 or visit www.championcavecreek.com.
